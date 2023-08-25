Telugu film industry stands great in 69th National film awards

The National Film Awards for the year 2021 have been announced by PIB of India, and some big names won the awards. Tollywood stood tall with multiple wins this year, and let’s take a look at them. On one hand Allu Arjun becomes the first actor form Telugu to win a National Award and on the other hand, “RRR” won six awards.

“RRR” bags Stunt Choreography (King Soloman), Best Music Director Background Score (MM Keeravani), Best Male Playback Singer (Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo), Best Special Effects (Srinivasa Mohan), Best Choreography (Prem Rakshith), and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

“Pushpa: The Rise” won a couple of awards, which include Best Actor (Allu Arjun) and Best Music Director Songs (Devi Sri Prasad). “Uppena” won the Best Telugu Film award. Kondapolam won an award in the Best Lyrics (Chandrabose).