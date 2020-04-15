Telugu heroine expecting her first child soon!

Anisha Ambrose is a talented artist who made her debut with the film Aliyaas Janaki. The actress was supposed to play the leading lady alongside Pawan Kalyan in the film Sardaar Gabbar Singh but Kajal Aggarwal replaced her. She later acted in the films Manamantha and Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. She did not get enough fame or the opportunities that she deserves.

The actress got married in May last year and now, we came to know that she is expecting her first child soon. Anisha is pregnant now and the actress posted a picture with a baby bump on Instagram recently.

Tejaswi Madiwada who's very close to Anisha posted the picture and wrote, "Sometimes a frame like this makes everything alright."

Anisha's husband Guna Jakka is an Executive Director of JMR Constructions in Hyderabad.