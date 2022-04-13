Thalapathy Vijay's Beast Movie leaked Online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

Tamil star hero Vijay's and Pooja Hegde's PAN Indian film Beast has been released worldwide today in theatres. The movie completed its first show and received mixed reviews from the film critics as well as from the common audience.

Fans of Vijay are expecting that the film will do well at the box office because of his stardom and action episodes. However, on the other hand, the movie has been leaked online on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, etc...

Hearing this, the Vijay fans were distraught as it's the first Pan Indian film for Vijay and made with a high budget. But a few people said all these are rumors, and the film has not been leaked and is available anywhere online. Earlier, there were instances that the films released with high expectations, like Radheshyam, RRR, Valimai, etc., were also leaked online.

