  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Thangalaan’ locks Independence Day release date with a bang

‘Thangalaan’ locks Independence Day release date with a bang
x
Highlights

The makers of Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated period action film Thangalaan have officially announced its release date

The makers of Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated period action film Thangalaan have officially announced its release date. The movie is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner, in association with Neelam Productions, Thangalaan is set against the dramatic backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields and inspired by real events.

The film features a stellar cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The recently unveiled trailer has garnered significant attention and enthusiasm, while the lyrical song 'Manaki Manaki..,' has emerged as a chartbuster. The positive response to these releases has heightened anticipation for the film, promising to transport audiences into an evocative and immersive cinematic experience.

With its engaging storyline and powerful performances, Thangalaan is expected to captivate viewers and make a significant impact at the box office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X