‘Thangalaan’ locks Independence Day release date with a bang
The makers of Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated period action film Thangalaan have officially announced its release date. The movie is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. Directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green Films banner, in association with Neelam Productions, Thangalaan is set against the dramatic backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields and inspired by real events.
The film features a stellar cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The recently unveiled trailer has garnered significant attention and enthusiasm, while the lyrical song 'Manaki Manaki..,' has emerged as a chartbuster. The positive response to these releases has heightened anticipation for the film, promising to transport audiences into an evocative and immersive cinematic experience.
With its engaging storyline and powerful performances, Thangalaan is expected to captivate viewers and make a significant impact at the box office.