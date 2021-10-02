Thank You scheduled for Summer 2022?

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is currently busy working on an interesting film Thank You. Vikram K Kumar is the film's director. The duo earlier worked on the prestigious film Manam. Dil Raju is the film's producer. The film's shoot is reaching the final stages.

As per the latest reports, the film is not going to release this year. Earlier, the makers planned to bring the film into theatres this year. Later, they changed the mind. Dil Raju is aiming at bringing the film to theatres during Summer 2022.

As of now, no producer confirmed a release during Summer 2022 and Dil Raju wants to take advantage of the same. In December 2021 and January 2022, there are a bunch of films lined up for release. So, Chay is planning to bring Thank You for Summer.