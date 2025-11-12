Tharun Bhascker praises ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ as a home-made Telugu meal

The upcoming film Santhana Prapthirasthu, starring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary, is gearing up for a grand release on November 14. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film is produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nivi Hariprasad Reddy under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, with the screenplay penned by Sheikh Dawood G.

Director and actor Tharun Bhascker, who plays a quirky character named Jack Reddy, shared his excitement about the project. His role as a funeral services businessman with a strong caste identity is expected to provide both humor and depth. After watching the preview, Tharun praised the film, calling it a “perfect mix of humor and emotion” that addresses infertility — a sensitive topic — in an engaging way.

“When I was acting in Santhana Prapthirasthu, I had a few doubts, but they vanished after watching the final cut. The film flows smoothly with fun moments and heartfelt emotions, similar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bollywood films,” he said.

Tharun further added, “It felt like enjoying a comforting home-cooked Telugu meal — light, fulfilling, and real. My character, Jack Reddy, may seem tough but has a soft heart; such people exist around us.”

He also lauded the team’s effort: “Director Sanjeev Reddy handled the subject with great clarity, and Vikranth was perfect as Chaitanya. Every actor performed brilliantly. The film deserves to be watched on the big screen.”