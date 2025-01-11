Live
Just In
The Countdown Begins: Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Trailer Out Now
The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has been unveiled, sparking excitement across generations.
The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has been unveiled, sparking excitement across generations. A remarkable retelling of India’s timeless epic, the film promises to bring Valmiki’s Ramayana to life through breathtaking visuals and a stunning Japanese anime style.
The trailer takes viewers on an enchanting journey, showcasing iconic locations like Ayodhya, Mithila, the forests of Panchavati, and Lanka. From Prince Rama’s exile to the epic battle with King Ravana, the trailer teases spectacularly crafted sequences that blend Indian storytelling with Japanese artistic finesse.
A unique Indo-Japanese collaboration, the film was conceived by Yugo Sako and directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan. Over 450 artists contributed to this masterpiece, with nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells, making it a landmark in animation history.
Speaking about the release, Moksha Modgill, CEO of Geek Pictures India, said, “This film is a tribute to one of the greatest stories ever told. For so many of us, it’s a cherished childhood memory. Now, bringing it back for a theatrical release is a beautiful revival for families and the new generation to experience together on January 24th.”
Arjun Aggarwal, the producer of the updated version, echoed this sentiment: “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is more than just a film; it’s a celebration of Indian heritage. Growing up watching this film inspired my love for storytelling and Indian culture. I’m proud to be part of its revival and can’t wait for audiences to rediscover its magic.”
Acclaimed filmmaker V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has lent his expertise to the project, shared, “This story speaks of eternal values—dharma, courage, and love. It resonates across cultures and continents. Bringing it back to theaters in a 4K format ensures today’s generation experiences its grandeur like never before.”
Set to release in theaters across India on January 24, 2025, the film is being distributed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment. Fans can view the trailer on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, where it has already begun generating immense buzz.