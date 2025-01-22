‘The Devil’s Chair’ FL promises a new era of horror for Telugu audiences

Bobby Films, Om Sai Arts, and CRS Creations have teamed up to produce The Devil's Chair, an upcoming horror drama set to captivate Telugu film enthusiasts. Directed by the talented Ganga Saptha Shikhara, the film stars Jabardasth Abhi, Chatrapathi Shekar, and Swathi Mandal in key roles. The release of the first-look poster has already generated considerable buzz, raising anticipation among fans of the genre.

In a recent statement, Director Ganga Saptha Shikhara emphasized the need for a fresh horror experience in Telugu cinema. "It's been a while since a proper horror film has graced Telugu cinema. The audience has been eagerly awaiting a good horror film, and The Devil's Chair aims to fill that void. We are crafting a unique and technically brilliant film with a fresh perspective, and we are confident it will be a hit with horror fans."

Producers have assured that the film will offer a unique storyline enhanced by cutting-edge AI technology to create a visually rich and immersive experience. "The Devil's Chair is a content-driven film with a unique narrative. We have meticulously crafted each scene, and we are excited to present a high-quality film that sets new standards in the genre," said the producers.

With the shooting now complete, The Devil's Chair is slated for release in late February 2025. Fans can expect a thrilling ride that promises to redefine horror in Telugu cinema.