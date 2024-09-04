"The director of Janda Pai Kapiraju was the first to use the title 'Natural Star Nani,'” revealed Nani in IMDb’s Icons Only segment

Telugu actor Nani, known as the Natural Star, recently appeared on IMDb's Icons Only segment. In this exclusive interview, Nani opens up about the journey that earned him this cherished nickname, his most unforgettable fan interaction, the actors and directors he dreams of collaborating with in the future and much more.

When asked about the roles that led to the tag of Natural Star, Nani shared, “It wasn’t just one particular role but a process. Initially, the kind of films I chose and the style of acting I adopted led people to start calling me 'Sahaja Natudu,' which means Natural Actor. The director of Janda Pai Kapiraju was the first to put a title cut 'Natural Star Nani’ and after that I worked on Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, a blockbuster comedy, where the director said that he also wants to put the title as 'Natural Star.' I initially thought he was joking, but after some insistence, he used the title. Following the film’s success, audiences embraced the tag. Although I initially felt awkward, the love and support from fans made me comfortable with it.”

Nani also recounted a particularly moving fan interaction that left a lasting impression on him. He said, “There’s one recent incident I will never forget. A woman who had lost her husband shared that their favourite thing was watching my movies together; they had date nights watching them on repeat. After his passing, she continues to watch my films, imagining him beside her, enjoying the moments they once shared. It felt unreal to know that my work could offer comfort in such a profound way.”

Looking ahead, Nani expressed his aspirations to work with some of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. He said, “I have always wanted to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani sir, Zoya Akhtar, and Imtiaz Ali, and there are many directors in Telugu cinema I would love to work with as well.”

Watch the full video here: Nani: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, His Nickname Natural Star and So Much More! | Icons Only Exclusive