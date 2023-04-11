The First Look Poster Of Suhas's 'Ambajiepta Marriage Band' Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Suhas is carving his own success path by choosing interesting and unique plots. Be it Colour Photo or Writer Padmabhushan, they made him own a decent status at the ticket windows and also gave him enough recognition. Yesterday, he announced his new movie 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' and teamed up with young filmmaker Dushyanth Katikineni. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster of this most-awaited movie on social media…

Even Suhas also shared the first look poster of Ambajipeta Marriage Band on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "గ్యాంగ్ ల్యాండ్ అయ్యింది... ఇంక బ్యాండ్ మోగిపోతుంది. Here's the first look of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand #BunnyVas @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @GA2Official @Mahayana_MP".

The first look poster is all amazing as it showcased Suhas and his marriage band team with the backdrop of a saloon shop. They all looked awesome in red costumes while Suhas is seen playing the drums. On the whole, the first look poster raised the expectations on the movie.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band movie is directed by debutant Dushyanth Katikineni and is produced by C/O Kancherlapalem fame Venkatesh Maha's Mahayana Motion Pictures and Dheeraj Mogilineni's home banner in association with GA2 Pictures banner.

Going with the crew details, Sekhar Chandra tuned the songs, Wajid Baig is in for cinematography and Kodati Pavan Kalyan is the editor.