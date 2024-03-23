The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Blessy's Long-Awaited Film Ready to See the Light of Day

Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy's passion project, ‘The Goat Life,’ is finally hitting theatres worldwide on March 28th! This special movie is the culmination of a ten-year journey for the duo, based on the incredible true story of Najeeb, a man who endured unimaginable hardship.

Adapted from the 2008 bestselling novel ‘Aadujeevitham,’ ‘The Goat Life’ tells a story that resonated deeply with both filmmakers and actors. Back in 2009, bringing this tale to life in Malayalam cinema wasn't commercially viable. The industry relied on different revenue models back then, making it difficult to justify the film's grand vision. However, the Malayalam film industry has undergone significant changes since then, creating a more supportive environment for unique projects like ‘The Goat Life.’ These changes include a wider distribution network and the rise of streaming platforms, allowing Malayalam films to reach a global audience.



Filming itself presented another set of hurdles. The production team started shooting in the Jordanian desert, only to be halted by the global pandemic in 2020. Stranded for 70 days due to pandemic restrictions, they faced immense challenges. Yet, their perseverance shone through. They eventually resumed filming two years later, traversing locations in Algeria, Jordan, and Kerala to complete the movie.



Prithviraj's dedication to the project went beyond acting. He not only took on the lead role of Najeeb, but also served as a distributor for the Malayalam version through his banner, Prithviraj Productions. He was deeply inspired by Najeeb's strength and resilience in the face of adversity. To fully embody the character, Prithviraj met Najeeb himself, describing him as the epitome of the human spirit. This dedication to authenticity is sure to resonate with audiences.



Adding to the film's grandeur is the involvement of Academy Award-winning artists A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookutty. Rahman, known for his captivating compositions, creates the music, while Pookutty, a maestro of sound design, lends his expertise to bring the film's world to life.



‘The Goat Life’ is more than just a movie; it's a testament to passion and perseverance. It's a story about overcoming challenges, both on and off screen, and the power of the human spirit to survive against all odds. With its talented cast, crew, and powerful true story, ‘The Goat Life’ is poised to be a cinematic experience not to be missed.