The last twenty films of ‘Bro’ will be highly emotional: Sai Dharam Tej

Tollywood biggie “Bro” featuring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles is just ten days away from its release. The team started its promotions and participating in continuous interviews. Samuthirakani directed this fantasy comedy-drama.

In one of the interviews, Sai Dharam Tej was asked about the Pawan Kalyan fans’ adverse reactions when the movie was announced. The mega actor stated that Bro would follow the narrative style of Raj Kumar Hirani’s movies, the director known for delivering king-size entertainment.

Sai Dharam Tej said, “Bro will have comedy throughout, and the last twenty films will be highly emotional. The movie will be beyond the expectations of audiences. The film will have two songs and one action sequence. Pawan Kalyan Garu will make his entry after fifteen minutes.” The film is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad, and it also stars Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier.