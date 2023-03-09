The Love Story of Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj is overjoyed after marrying Bhuma Mounika Reddy at his sister Lakshmi Manchu's residence. The couple's love story is as fascinating as a movie plot, from how they met to their friendship turning into love.

Manoj and Mounika were both previously married, with Manoj's marriage lasting from 2015 to 2019 and Mounika having a son from her previous marriage to a man in Bengaluru. They met while studying at the New York Film Academy, with Manoj taking an acting course and Mounika a broadcast journalism course.

Their friendship grew into love, with Mounika desiring to settle down with Manoj. Luckily, her parents approved of the match, and they are now happily married. Their relationship first became public after they were spotted at a Ganesh Mandap in Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The couple is now reportedly on their way to Kurnool from Hyderabad, with plans to pay tribute to Mounika's late parents in Allagadda and take a trip to the Maldives. Producer Vamsi Shekar shared pictures of the newlyweds twinning in white on their journey.