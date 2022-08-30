The Lyrical Video Of 'Aa Merupemito' Song From Sudheer Babu And Krithi Shetty's 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Is Unveiled

Tollywood's ace actor Sudheer Babu will always be busy having a couple of interesting movies in his hand. He only pics the unique-themed films and makes his fans await for their release. Off late, his upcoming movie 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' is all set to hit the big screens and thus the digital promotions are in full swing. As part of it, the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the beautiful and melodious love song, "Aa Merupemito…" and dropped it on social media…



Both the lead actors Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty shared the lyrical video of this song on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Sharing the lyrical video and the poster of the song, he also wrote, "I loved this song to a level that ... Had this one composed at the time I was choosing a career, I would have chosen music. It's a different question if I would have been good at music https://youtu.be/tqCNS7xlZbc #AaMerupemito could be your fav too #AAGMConSep16".

Going with the song, it is a complete love song and showcased the lead actors in a beautiful way. Anurag Kulkarni crooned it perfectly and gave another blockbuster melodious song to the music buffs. Iconic lyricist who passed away a few days ago, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry penned the lyrics and gave a soul to the Vivek Sagar's composition!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Sudheer Babu is introduced as a successful filmmaker who directs 6 blockbusters. But this time he wants to direct a female-centric movie and begins his search for the lead actress. Then he finds the beautiful Krithi Shetty but she denies acting in his movie. Krithi Shetty aka Alekhya being an eye doctor, looked classy in the teaser but after a few attempts Sudheer Babu succeeds in making her accept the role. We need to wait and watch how the reel movie will blossom the love between the lead actors.

Being a Mohana Krishna Indraganti, it is being produced by Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under the Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banner. Vivek Sagar is composing tunes for this movie while PG Vinda is taking care of the cinematography field. This movie is slated for 16th September, 2022 release on the big screens!