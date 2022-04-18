The Lyrical Video Of 'Bhale Bhale Banjara' Song From Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan's Acharya Movie Is Out

It will definitely be a treat to watch the ace actors of Tollywood Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan dancing together for a song. So, making this wish true, ace filmmaker Koratala Siva has planned to showcase the father and son duo shaking their legs together for "Bhale Bhale Banjara…" song in the Acharya movie. Off late, they dropped a small banter video and showed off Chiru and Charan challenging each other… Now, the lyrical video of this song is out making us go aww…

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan shared the lyrical video of the "Bhale Bhale Banjara…" song and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, Chiranjeevi also wrote, "A memorable song for me. Happy to tap my feet with my energetic @AlwaysRamCharan for #BhaleBhaleBanjara. Hope I dominated him with my grace https://youtu.be/a2UJFZuNuKg #AcharyaOnApr29 #SivaKoratala #ManiSharma @NavinNooli @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro @adityamusic".

Going with the lyrical vide, it showcased the father and duo dancing together in the comrade avatars. They looked amazing and even a few BTS images are also attached to the video. On the whole, the lyrical video is awesome and raised the expectations! Shankar Mahadevan, Rahul Sipligunj created magic with their crooning while Mani Sharma's composition and 'Saraswathi Puthra' Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics took the song to the next level!

Going with the trailer, it first showcases Ram Charan Tej and his motherland Dharmasthali. Ram Charan first tries to protect his people from the hands of antagonists who try to occupy their place. But then Chiranjeevi enters the scene and takes the place of Ram Charan aka Siddha and stands by the side of the Dharmasthali people. It is said that the plot shows the fight of Acharya and Siddha against the Endowments Department who try to take over temple funds and donations.

Acharya movie is directed by filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Megastar's son Ram Charan Teja also holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play prominent roles. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!