The Lyrical Video Of ‘Hathavidi’ Song From Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Unveils Naveen’s Sad Story

Tollywood’s young actor Naveen Polishetty teamed up with ace actress Anushka Shetty for a complete hilarious entertainer ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’. Off late, the peppy song “Hathavidi…” lyrical video is unveiled and it showcased the sad story of the lead actor Naveen aka Sid Polishetty who will be seen as a stand-up comedian in this movie. The song is crooned by Kollywood’s star actor Dhanush and rendered in a peppy way making it an instant hit.



Along with the makers, even Naveen and Anushka also shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

JaaneJigars #Hathavidi song full lyrical video from #MissShettyMrPolishetty out now. Lots of surprises from the movie 🔥 Go watch now. Pick your fav moment. Boys Mana paata vachindi darlings ❤️ ▶️ https://t.co/NTWVDiHWqW Sung by one and only @dhanushkraja sir 🔥🔥… — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) May 31, 2023

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, “JaaneJigars #Hathavidi song full lyrical video from #MissShettyMrPolishetty out now. Lots of surprises from the movie. Go watch now. Pick your fav moment. Boys Mana paata vachindi darlings. https://youtu.be/QTzt0KQ5GrA Sung by one and only @dhanushkraja sir”.

The lyrical video is all amazing as it showcases Naveen doling out his problems in a hilarious way. On one side Anushka blocks his number and on the other side, he tries to hide his job from his father. Amid all this chaos, he feels irritated and tries to vent out his frustration with this song! Dhanush crooned it well while 'Saraswati Putra' Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics took it to the next level.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased Anushka as Chef Anvitha Ravali and introduced Jayasudha as Anushka's mother who supports her in everything and her decision to stay single as well. On the other hand, Naveen is seen as a stand-up comedian who hides his profession from his parents. The twist in the tale is seen when Anvitha appoints Naveen as a stand-up comedian in her restaurant.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is being helmed by Mahesh Babu P and is bankrolled by Vamsi, Pramod and Vikram under the UV Creations banner. The movie will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.