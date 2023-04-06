The Lyrical Video Of The Peppy Song 'iPhone' From Gopichand And Dimple Hayathi's Rama Banam Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is all set to treat his fans in the hot summer with his upcoming movie Rama Banam. Being a Sriwass family entertainer, it has Jagapathi Babu and Khushu in prominent roles. Today being the auspicious Hanuman Jayanthi, the makers dropped the lyrical video of a peppy song "iPhone…" and gave another party song to all the music buffs!

Along with the makers, even Gopichand also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Vivek also wrote, "నా పానం ఆగదే పిల్ల.. బెంగాలీ రసగుల్లా The Massiest Duet #iPhoneSong Lyrical Video from #Ramabanam is out now! https://bit.ly/iPhoneSongLyrical #RamabanamOnMay5".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all amazing… Being a complete party number, Gopichand and Dimple danced their best. Ram Miryala and Mohana crooned the song to their best while Mickey J Meyer's composition took it to the next level.

Well, Rama Banam is the hat trick combination of the director Sriwass and the lead actor Gopichand. Their first two movies Lakshyam and Laukyam are the biggest hits of Gopichand's career and thus, there will be the same expectations on it too.

Rama Banam movie will hit the theatres this summer i.e on 5th May, 2023 and young music director Mickey J Meyer is tuning the songs. This Sriwaas directorial will be produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.