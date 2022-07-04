The Massiest Song Of This Season 'Ra Ra Ready I'M Ready' From Nithiin's Macherla Niyojakavargam' Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's young hero Nithiin picked a complete mass and action entertainer movie 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' this time to treat all the audience. As the earlier released posters and videos garnered millions of views, the expectations on this movie raised a notch higher. Off late, the makers revealed another exciting news and announced that ace actress Anjali is part of this movie and will shake the dance floor with a special dance number. The new poster of the song, "Ra Ra Ready I'M Ready…" is out and showcased her in a massiest avatar. The makers unveiled the song release date and created noise on social media…

Nithiin also shared the new poster of the song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "The Massiest Song of this Season #RaRaReddyIAmReady ft. @yoursanjali from #MacherlaNiyojakavargam LYRICAL ON JULY 9th! #Lipsika @LyricsShyam #MahathiSwaraSagar @IamKrithiShetty @CatherineTresa1 #MNVFromAug12th".

The poster showcased Anjali in a complete mass avatar dressed up in a red outfit. The full song will be unveiled on 9th July, 2022…

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie is being helmed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the Sreshth Movies in collaboration with Aditya Movies banners. Young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar is roped in to tune the songs for this mass and commercial entertainer. Speaking about the plot, the movie is a political drama and will deal with the Macherla constituency area. This movie has young glam doll Krithi Shetty as the lead actress while Prasad Murella is handling the cinematography section.

Macherla Niyojakavargam will now be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres!