The Official Release Date For Ravi Teja's Khiladi Movie Is Locked

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja once again turned busy with a handful of movies. He announced his next 3 movies and already started shooting for them too. He wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie Khiladi and made all his fans await for the announcement of its release date. Off late, he surprised the movie buffs by sharing the new poster of this movie along with locking the release date.



Ravi Teja shared the new poster of the Khiladi movie and dropped the release date details on his Twitter page… Take a look!

In this poster, Ravi Teja is seen smoking and looked stylish with black sunnies and attitude wala pose! Along with sharing this poster, he also wrote, "See you in cinemas #Khiladi February 11th, 2022."

Speaking about the Khiladi movie, it is directed by Ramesh Varma and is also bankrolled by him in association with Satyanarayana Koneru under the Pen Movies and A Studios LLP banners. Along with the lead actor Ravi Teja, this movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Thakur Anoop Singh, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Bharath Reddy and Keshav Deepak.

Let us also check out other projects of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja… He is also busy with Vamsee's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' movie which is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Along with this movie, he also has 'Rama Rao On Duty' and 'Dhamaka' movies in his kitty.