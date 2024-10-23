‘The Raja Saab’ motion poster: Royal and rebellious charm

Pan-India Rebel Star Prabhas is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming romantic horror entertainer The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory, this highly anticipated film is gearing up for a grand release on April 10, 2025, across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.



In honor of Prabhas’s birthday, the makers unveiled his stunning second look from the film. Fans are in awe of his salt-and-pepper makeover, which exudes a royal and rebellious charm. Alongside the poster, a motion poster was released, heightening excitement with its eerie visuals and atmospheric music composed by SS Thaman.

The motion poster sets the tone for a thrilling horror experience, opening with haunting music and revealing an abandoned house. As the scene twists upside down, Prabhas appears in a regal, commanding look, hinting at a gripping storyline. His white hair, cigar, and royal attire further add to the intrigue, with the tagline “Horror is the new humor” teasing a unique blend of scares and laughs.

In addition to Prabhas’s striking transformation, The Raja Saab promises a cinematic treat with fight choreography by Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles, with more cast members to be announced soon.

Currently in its final stages of shooting, The Raja Saab is set to deliver a mix of romance, horror, and comedy, making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.












