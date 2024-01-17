‘The Raja Saab’ story out; Maruthi responds to the leaks

Prabhas and director Maruthi have joined forces for the upcoming horror film "The Raja Saab." The movie's title and first look were unveiled recently during the Sankranthi festival. However, there seems to be a discrepancy in the information circulating about the film's plot.



According to IMDb, the film revolves around a couple in love whose destiny takes a turn due to negative energy. Director Maruthi took to Twitter to address this information, stating that the details on the IMDb page are entirely inaccurate. He expressed this sentiment with a touch of sarcasm. Following his clarification, fans of Prabhas eagerly requested the director to share the next update on the film.

"The Raja Saab" is a PAN Indian project produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the People Media Factory banner. The film features music by SS Thaman, and Sanjay Dutt plays a significant role in the project. With Prabhas leading the cast and Maruthi at the helm, expectations are high for this horror film that is set to captivate audiences across regions.