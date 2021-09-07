The Release Date Of Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor Is Out

Post lockdown, the film industry is slowly being back to normalcy. Along with busy shooting schedules, even the makers are also releasing movies in the theatres. Off late, the makers of the Akkineni clan's young actor Akhil upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor have announced the release date along with dropping a new poster on their social media page



Akhil also shared the release date poster and treated his fans showing off his complete new avatar… Take a look!

This poster showcases Akhil in 7 different avatars. Even the colourful background having Hyderabad's Charminar and USA's Statue Of Liberty made the poster worth watching. From a software engineer look to a playboy appeal, Akhil's 7 shades made him look impressive on the poster and also raised the expectations on the movie.

Along with sharing this poster, the makers also announced the release date and thus Most Eligible Bachelor will hit the theatres on 8th October, 2021.

The director of this movie Bommarillu Bhaskar is making his comeback after seven years to the silver screen with this new-age love story. Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie while Eesha Rebba is roped in to play a prominent role. It also has Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer in other important roles.

Allu Aravind is producing this new-age love story under his home banner GA2 Pictures while Gopi Sunder is all set to mesmerize the audience with his melodious tunes.

Speaking about Akhil's next project, he will be seen in Surender Reddy's spy thriller Agent. Akhil underwent a complete transformation for this movie and is looking rough in the recently released posters. This movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas. Young actress Sakshi Vaidya is making her debut with this movie into the showbiz world!