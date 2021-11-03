The Release Date Of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is Out!

Along with the release date, the makers also released Diwali special poster and extended the festive wishes to all the fans of Mahesh Babu!



The Diwali festival surprises have already begun... But the festive spirit is upped by Mahesh Babu as he announced the release date of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Pata. Being the most awaited movie of the season, there are many expectations on it. The makers took to their social media pages and announced this big news.

Even Mahesh Babu also shared this big news through his Twitter page and treated all his fans... Take a look!

Along with unveiling the release date, Mahesh Babu also shared a new poster from the movie. In this Diwali special poster, Mahesh looked awesome with trimmed beard and owned that special appeal with 'One Rupee' tattoo on his neck.

Going with other details of this movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. It has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles.

Coming to the crew details of Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, SS Thaman is roped in to tune the songs while R Madhi is handling the cinematography section and editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh. So, we all need to wait for next Summer to witness Mahesh Babu's action drama on the big screens. This movie will be released on 1st April, 2022.