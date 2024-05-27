The soulful title track of ‘Manamey’ generates buzz

Renowned music director Hesham Abdul Wahab continues his winning streak with yet another chartbuster album, this time for the highly anticipated film "Manamey." Starring the talented Sharwanand and directed by Sriram Adittya, the movie promises to be a musical extravaganza, with the recently released second single, "Manamey," already creating waves among audiences.

Produced under the prestigious banner of People Media Factory by TG Vishwa Prasad, "Manamey" has been generating significant buzz, thanks to its stellar cast and captivating music. The title track, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, is a testament to his musical brilliance, exuding vibrant energy and infectious optimism.

The song beautifully captures the evolving relationship between the lead pair, Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, portraying a journey of newfound love and companionship. Their on-screen chemistry, coupled with the endearing presence of child artist Vikram Adittya, adds depth to the narrative, creating a heartwarming visual spectacle.

With lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth and vocals by Karthik and Geetha Madhuri, "Manameyey" strikes a chord with its poignant lyrics and soulful rendition. The choreography by Vijay Polaki accentuates the song's emotional resonance, while Sharwanand's graceful dance moves, particularly the mesmerizing mop step, leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Behind the scenes, "Manamey" boasts a stellar lineup of technicians, including cinematographers Vishnu Sharma and Gnana Shekar VS, editor Prawin Pudi, and art director Jonny Shaik. Co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, with Krithi Prasad and Phani Varma serving as executive producers, the film showcases the collaborative efforts of a talented team dedicated to delivering a cinematic masterpiece.

As anticipation builds for its theatrical release on June 7th, "Manamey" promises to be a visual and auditory delight for audiences, with its captivating music and compelling storytelling poised to leave a lasting impact on cinema lovers everywhere.