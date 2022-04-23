The Title Song Of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Is All Powerful

As promised the makers of Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the powerful title song a few minutes ago… As expected, it is all wonderful and showcased a glimpse of Mahesh's character from the movie. Yesterday, makers announced that the shooting of this movie is wrapped up and also released a new poster! Off late, they also created noise on social media with this amazing title song…

Mahesh Babu shared the title song video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song video, he also wrote, "The theme of #SarkaruVaariPaata!! https://youtu.be/EqyKcZibh-Y @ParasuramPetla @KeerthyOfficial @madhie1 @MusicThaman @IananthaSriram @HarikaNarayan @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all amazing… it showcased Mahesh fighting with goons and also unveiled a glimpse of the plot making it clear that it deals completely deals with money!

Speaking about the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!



