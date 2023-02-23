There will be no female lead for Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film.

Pawan Kalyan's new film, which recently began shooting, does not yet have a female lead. The film is directed by Samuthirakani and features his nephew Sai Dharam Tej as the male lead. Despite rumors of Priya Prakash Varrier being cast opposite Pawan Kalyan, his character is portrayed as a god without a female counterpart.

However, the film does have two heroines: Ketika Sharma, who plays the love interest of Sai Dharam Tej, and Priya Prakash Varrier, who has a significant role.

While Pawan Kalyan will have a solo song in the film, it will not be a romantic duet.