This is when Siddharth’s ‘Takkar’ entering OTT

“Takkar,” the long-delayed project of actor Siddharth, was finally released in theaters on June 9, 2023, and ended up a disaster.
“Takkar,” the long-delayed project of actor Siddharth, was finally released in theaters on June 9, 2023, and ended up a disaster. Divyasha Kaushik is the female lead in this Karthik G Krish directorial. The fresh update is that the movie will make its OTT debut on Netflix on July 6, 2023. The OTT platform is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.
Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth portrayed pivotal roles. The road thriller is bankrolled by Passion Studios, People Media Factory, and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The flick has its music composed by Nivas K Prasanna.
