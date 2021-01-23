This Nandamuri hero was supposed to do Krack

Actor Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni scored a hat-trick blockbuster with their recent film Krack. We now hear that Ravi Teja was not the original choice for this film. Apparently, the makers wanted to do it with Kalyan Ram but eventually, Ravi grabbed the offer.

If we get into the story, producer Tagore Madhu wanted to make a film with Ravi and Gopi. At that time, Gopichand came up with the idea of remaking Tamil film Sethupathi. He made a few changes to the script and narrated it to Ravi Teja. Apparently, the actor didn't like it and turned down the offer.

It seems that Madhu and Gopi then took the script to Kalyan Ram. After the narration, Gopichand made further changes in the film and made it like an original script. Ravi Teja happened to hear the script and he liked this version and expressed his interest in doing it. As he showed interest, Gopichand had to convince Kalyan Ram and came back once again to Ravi Teja. That is how Krack happened.