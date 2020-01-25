Top
This poster justifies title

Sai Dharam Tej's younger brother Vaishnav Tej's debut flick 'Uppena' first look poster has been unveiled today. The poster shows the young hero in colourful costumes shouting out loud with hands open at the seaside.

Underwent physical makeover for his very first film, Vaishnav Tej looks dapper here. His temperament and the sea in the poster justify the title.

The makers with the posters have announced to release the film in summer on April 2nd.

Buchi Babu Sana who worked as an associate to legendary director Sukumar makes his directorial debut with Uppena.

New girl Krithi Shetty is also making her debut with this film while Tamil star actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing an important role.

'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad is composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen is handling the cinematography.

Mythri Movie Makers is producing 'Uppena' in association with Sukumar Writings banner.

