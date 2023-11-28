Three-minute sneak peek from ‘Atharva’ is spine-chilling

Talented young hero Karthik Raju will next be seen in a highly engrossing crime investigation thriller “Atharva” which is based on the Clues Department. This multi-lingual film is directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati under the banner of Peggo Entertainments with Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma presenting it. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers of this film. An interesting sneak peek of a 3-minute single-shot triple murder sequence from the movie is out.

The sequence captured in a single shot reveals the chilling setup of a triple murder case. The video opens with the Clues Team entering the spot and collecting evidence from the crime spot. The entire episode was captured spine-chillingly and this makes us curious to watch the full movie.

The previously released trailer and other stuff too received a thumping response. Charan Madhavaneni cranked the camera, whereas Sricharan Pakala scored the music. SB Uddhav is the editor. The movie will release on December 1st.