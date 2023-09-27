Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer to be out on this date

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer “Tiger Nageswara Rao” will kick-start the full-fledged promotions from October 3 by unveiling the film’s theatrical trailer. A mass poster of Mass Maharaja was unveiled by makers to announce the info regarding the trailer release. The movie is slated for a grand release on October 20, 2023. Launching a trailer two weeks before the film’s release isn’t a usual trend in Telugu, but it seems the team is trying to focus on the PAN Indian market.

Ravi Teja enjoys a good following among the B-town audience, and the makers indeed did the right thing by attaching the Hindi teaser to “Jawan” prints for more visibility. “Tiger Nageswara Rao” is based on the real-life incidents that happened in the Stuartpuram area in the 1970s. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj played the female leads.

The film has a fair chance to fare well in other markets, too, as the content is universal. Directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts. GV Prakash Kumar composed the tunes. The movie also features Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Songs which were released were already chartbuster and trending well in social media platforms.