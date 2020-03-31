Tiger Shroff's girlfriend inspired by Allu Arjun

Disha Patani is one of the popular actors in the Bollywood film industry. The actress made her debut in Telugu with the film Loafer. Disha is a good dancer and last night, she posted a glimpse from Butta Bomma song and posted on Instagram. She tagged Allu Arjun and asked him to reveal the mantra behind his dancing skills. Stunningly, Allu Arjun replied on time and shared his secret with her.

"@alluarjunonline how do you do it?" she wrote. Replying to her, Allu Arjun wrote, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank You for the compliment." Replying back to Bunny's sweet comment, Disha said, "Thank you for inspiring all of us."

On the work front, Allu Arjun recently scored a hit with the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and is coming soon with Sukumar's movie.