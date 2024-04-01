‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend

The crime comedy "Tillu Square," starring young stars Siddu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, has taken the box office by storm, grossing over Rs 43 crore globally in its opening weekend. The film's remarkable performance is particularly evident in the Nizam region, where it has garnered phenomenal numbers over its three-day theatrical run.



On Sunday alone, "Tillu Square" amassed an impressive distributor share of Rs 3.30 crore in the Nizam region, contributing to its total first-weekend Nizam share of Rs 10.50 crore. Achieving the feat of entering the Rs 10 crore club during the opening weekend, especially amidst the excitement of the IPL season, underscores the immense popularity of the film among audiences.

As Monday unfolds, the true box office potential of "Tillu Square" will become clearer, with expectations running high for the film to continue its successful run and approach the coveted Rs 100 crore milestone. Directed by Mallik Ram and jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas banners, the film has captivated audiences with its unique charm and humor, fueling the Tillu craze among the masses.















