Tollywood actress attacked in Hyderabad, phone snatched

Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasiya was attacked by an unidentified man here at KBR park in Jubilee Hills on Monday morning. The man who attacked the actress also snatched her mobile phone before fleeing the spot.



The incident occurred when the actress was on a morning walk on the outer walkway of the park on the roadside. Soon after the incident, she alerted the police by dialing 100.



The Banjara Hills police rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. The police said that the actress has suffered some minor injuries in the attack. She was taken to a private hospital.

