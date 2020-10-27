Tollywood: Boyapati Srinu is one of the successful filmmakers in the Tollywood film industry. The director is currently working on an interesting project with Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the lead role. During the pre-release event of Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Chiranjeevi publicly announced a film with Boyapati Srinu but there is no noise on the film after that.

During the lockdown, Boyapati found a lot of time to develop his ideas into scripts and he has worked on the script for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Right now, Chiranjeevi is looking at working with Meher Ramesh and KS Ravindra for his next two movies. So, Boyapati wants to narrate a story to Chiranjeevi and lock him up for his next film which he wants to begin in 2022.

Chiranjeevi is currently working on Acharya. It will take six or seven months more for Boyapati to finish his film with Balakrishna. The director wants to be prepared well in advance and do the movie with Chiranjeevi in 2022.