Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film is Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. The film unit is planning to resume the shoot for the film for a long time. Most likely, the new schedule will begin in November.

The makers want to release the film in Summer but no release date has been announced by the makers so far. However, the makers initially wanted to release the movie in June or July. But now, they are planning to bring it to the theatres in April end or May.

With no film announcing their release in Summer yet, the makers of Acharya wants to be the first to arrive during Summer season, next year. With a deadline to release the film in April, the makers are going to resume the film's shoot.

More details on the same will come out soon.