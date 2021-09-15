Tollywood drugs case: Mumaith Khan arrives at ED office

Actress Mumaith Khan on Wednesday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the money laundering case linked to the drugs racket that was busted in 2017.



Of the several actors appeared before the ED, Mumaith Khan is the eighth person from the Tollywood to be questioned by the agency in the drugs case. The ED has sent notices to the 10 personalities including actors and directors those include Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh, actors Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and P Navdeep who appeared before the agency so far.

Notices were also sent to actor Tanish and Tarun who will appear before the agency on September 17 and 22 respectively.