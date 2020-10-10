Tollywood: Gunasekhar's next titled Shakuntalam

Gunasekhar is one of the top directors in the Tollywood film industry. After Rudhramadevi, he planned to come up with Hiranyakshyapa with Rana Daggubati in the lead role. The film's pre-production work is completed but the film is taking time to hit the floors. Meanwhile, Gunasekhar decided to come up with another mythological drama which is a love story. The announcement of his new movie has come up today.

Sharing the news about the film, the director wrote, "Before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha Avatar on the silver screen in 'Hiranyakashyapa'. Presenting to you a whimsical 'Tale of Love' from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata." Gunasekhar shared the announcement video that had the caption, "The Love that was Forgotten. An unforgettable tale of love that remains."



Gunasekhar is the writer and director of the film. Neelima Guna is the producer. Mani Sharma is the music director.





