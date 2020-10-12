Tollywood: Love Story in the re-shoots phase?

Tollywood: Sekhar Kammula is one of the talented filmmakers in Tollywood. The director is currently working on a romantic drama titled Love Story. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi play the lead roles in the movie. The makers already announced that the shoot for the film has come to an end.

The reports reveal to us that the director has started a new schedule to re-shoot some of the scenes from the movie. Sekhar Kammula felt that some scenes need improvement and have written them differently. Both the actors cooperate with the filmmaker and have given additional call-sheets to finish the film on time.

The film marks the debut of distribution house Asian films into production. Pavan Ch is the music director. The film unit will reveal the release date of the movie soon.