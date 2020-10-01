Tollywood: It is already known that Allu Arjun is currently working on a film called Pushpa which is being directed by Sukumar. From the last couple of days, it is being reported that Tamil actor Madhavan will play the role of an antagonist in this movie. However, the actor claimed the news as completely fake.

Madhavan quoted an article that said that he is a part of Pushpa and wrote, "Not true at all guys." With this statement, he gave clarity that he is not a part of this film. Earlier, the makers have approached Vijay Sethupathi to play the role but he rejected due to the dates issues. As now even Madhavan also confirmed that he is not doing the film, we have to see who will get the chance of acting as a villain in this movie.

The regular shooting of Pushpa will start in November. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead of this movie. Touted to be an action thriller set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, this film will hit the screens in 2021.