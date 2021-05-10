Sudha Kongara to direct Prabhas?

Tollywood: Telugu lady Sudha Kongara has now become one of the most wanted directors in the Tamil film industry. Her movies director Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru became super hits.

The movies also got released in Telugu as Guru and Aakasam Nee Haddura respectively received a thumping response from the audience. Now, Sudha Kongara is all set to join hands with a Tollywood star. According to the buzz, Sudha Kongara is likely to direct a movie starring Young Rebel Star Prabhas. Initially, Sudha Kongara has narrated a script to Mahesh Babu but the actor was not satisfied with the story and has politely rejected the offer. So, Sudha Kongara has approached Prabhas and Prabhas has given his nod to the film.



But as the Baahubali star is jam-packed with back-to-back movies, Sudha has to wait for a long time to take her movie with Prabhas on floors. The official announcement regarding the project might get released soon.

