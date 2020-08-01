X
Tollywood: Prabhas21 to have a Second heroine?

Highlights

Tollywood: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are acting in the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film. The film is yet to get a title. Nag Ashwin is the director of the movie. Vyjayanthi Movies produces the film.

The presence of Deepika Padukone itself is a huge thing for the film but the makers are also looking at getting a second heroine on board. Deepika Padukone and Prabhas pair looks very good on the screen. Now, the makers wanted the presence of another beauty but she will not be a second leading lady. For a key role in the film, the makers want a young heroine. The hunt is on, for the same.

The film's shoot will begin next year. The makers are working on finishing the pre-production by the year end.

