Jr NTR signed a film under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas again. Haarika & Hassinee Entertainments along with NTR arts will produce the film. There are a lot of news reports in the media, regarding the film, especially, about the title. The fans are putting pressure on the film's production.

Naga Vamsi, one of the producers of the movie has appealed to the fans to be patient. The producer revealed the fans that he can reveal the title or other update about the film, only after they begin the shoot.

"To all our Young Tiger @tarak9999 anna fans, we have been receiving your messages for an update & we will reveal everything whenever we start shooting. We have a sentiment to not reveal the title prior to that. This time around trust us something very very big is coming your way!" posted the producer on his Twitter profile.

Most likely, we may not listen to any news about this project until the end of 2020. Stay tuned to us for more details on the film.

