Tollywood: Puri Jagannath is currently occupied with the works of new scripts as he patiently waits to begin the shoot of his next film with Vijay Devarakonda.

Now, Puri Jagannath is planning to come up with a quickie with Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. With Nagarjuna, Puri already did the films Super and Sivamani. Now, Nagarjuna hinted that he is ready to do films in less number of days. Puri who can finish films at a fast pace is thinking at doing the same.

Recently, the director and actor said to have met one another and they are ready to take the project forward soon. The film is going to be a mass film which is a break for Nagarjuna from his regular films. More details about the film will come out soon.