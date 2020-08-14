Tollywood: With the buzz that Nani's V is hitting an OTT platform, there is a lot of buzz on social media about the other films following the similar way. Ravi Teja's Krack is in the final stages of the shoot and the makers of Krack too received OTT offers. The film unit declined all the offers and specified that they will release the film in theatres alone.

However, in the past few days, there are speculations again that Ravi Teja's Krack will hit an OTT platform. In this context, the film's director Gopichand Malineni has confirmed once again that the film will release in theatres only.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a poster of the movie and wrote that the film hits in theatres. Shruti Haasan plays the leading lady of the movie.

