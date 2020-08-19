Tollywood: When Naga Babu wanted to commit suicide

Tollywood: In a recent interview, actor Naga Babu said that he wanted to commit suicide twice in his life. The first one of them was when Niharika went missing during their New Zealand trip.

Naga Babu said that he went to New Zealand for a holiday trip with his family. Both Varun Tej and Niharika were small at that time. One day, Niharika went with a man who is wearing the same colored shirt as Naga Babu. After realizing that she went missing, Naga Babu went out of control. He started sobbing and wanted to commit suicide.

The second time when the actor wanted to lose his life was after the disastrous result of Orange. The failure of Orange pushed Naga Babu in severe debts. He wanted to commit suicide because of it. However, his brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan came to the rescue. They helped him to get out of those tough times.