Top 20 Best Dancers of All Time in Telugu Film Industry

Certainly, the Telugu film industry, popularly known as Tollywood, is renowned for its skilled on-screen dancers. Compared to other entertainment industries, Tollywood has a higher proportion of dancers, and it's fair to say that every actor has their unique dancing style. From veteran actor Megastar Chiranjeevi to contemporary stars, every performer has created a dedicated fan following through their dance performances. Here is a list of the top 20 best dancers in Telugu cinema of all time.

Chiranjeevi





Megastar Chiranjeevi revolutionized Tollywood with his dance performances in songs, introducing a fresh new style and grace that won the hearts of audiences in the 90s and 2000s. He is undoubtedly the ultimate dance master of Tollywood.



NTR





Junior NTR, also known as Tarak, is considered one of the most exceptional dancers in the Telugu film industry. He is widely regarded as the second-best dancer in Tollywood after Megastar Chiranjeevi. With his formal dance training, Tarak is proficient in various styles of dance.



Allu Arjun





Allu Arjun is widely regarded as one of the most hard-working actors in Tollywood, and his dancing skills have always been a hit with the audience. His recent film Pushpa showcased his ability to execute even the most simple dance moves to perfection.



Ram Charan





Ram Charan, the Mega Powerstar, is a remarkable dancer in the Telugu film industry. Following in his father Chiranjeevi's footsteps, Charan never fails to impress the audience with his dancing skills in all of his movies. However, there have been some rumors regarding heroine troubles for the actor.



Ram





Ram, the energetic star of Tollywood, is renowned for his fast-paced dance moves in all his songs. Recently, his dance performances in films such as iSmart Shankar went viral. The dancing sensation is all set to thrill the audience with his moves in his upcoming movie, The Warrior.



Sunil





Sunil, who began his career as a character artist, later became a lead actor. His dancing skills in a few movies gained him good popularity among the audience. He appeared in the movie Jakkanna, directed by Vamsi Krishna Akkella, alongside Mannara Chopra as the lead actress.



Sai Pallavi





Sai Pallavi, a trained dancer, is well-known for her mesmerizing dance performances in all of her movies. Her energetic dances in recent films like Love Story have garnered a huge fan following among both the younger and wider audiences.



Nithiin





Nithiin, a prominent hero in Telugu cinema, is widely recognized for his dancing skills in all of his movies. Particularly, his dance moves in recent films such as Bheeshma and Rang De have been highly appreciated by the viewers.



Rashmika Mandanna





The popular actress Rashmika Mandanna recently stunned the nation with her stunning dance moves in the song "Saami Saami" from Allu Arjun's film, Pushpa. Her dance performances in movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma have made her extremely popular among the youth audience.



Sudheer Babu





Sudheer Babu is a notable dancer in the Telugu film industry, and his dance moves have been recognized by the audience since his first film, SMS.

Prabhu Deva





Prabhu Deva, who began his career as a dance choreographer, eventually became an actor. His electrifying dance moves in numerous songs are a massive hit among the audience, and he is often called the Indian Michael Jackson.



Lawrence





Choreographer-turned-actor Lawrence is renowned for his outstanding dance performances in all his movies. His dance moves in films such as Style and Kanchana are a huge hit with the audience.

Prabhas





Prabhas, a pan-India star, is a decent performer when it comes to dance. His moves in films like Mirchi, Chatrapathi, and Bujjigaadu have treated his fans well.



Tamannaah





Milky beauty Tamannaah is also a graceful dancer. Her dance moves in films like Racha, Badrinath, among others, are a huge hit among the youth audience.



Shriya Saran





Spicy beauty Shriya Saran is known for her glamorous avatar in films. She is also a good dancer and has performed in a couple of special songs in Tollywood.



Manchu Vishnu





Being one of the star kids in Telugu, Manchu Vishnu is a noted dancer. His performances in a couple of songs have received decent applause from the audience.



Shruti Haasan





Shruti Haasan, the glamorous beauty, is a renowned dancing star in Tollywood. Her dance moves in films like Krack, Balupu, and Yevadu have been widely appreciated by the audience.



Balakrishna





Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his energetic and fast-paced dance movements. Recently, he impressed the audience with his dance moves in songs like Ammu Kutti and Jai Balayya.



Sai Dharam Tej





Sai Dharam Tej, who made his entry as a Mega hero, has established his own style with his acting. In addition to being a decent performer, Sai Dharam Tej is also a good dancer.



Akhil Akkineni





Akhil Akkineni made his silver screen debut with the 2015 film "Akhil," and he impressed everyone with his stylish dance movements. Currently, Akhil is considered one of the notable dancers in the Telugu film industry.

