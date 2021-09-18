Top production house in talks with Rajamouli

Maverick director SS Rajamouli who recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming high-budget multistarrer Pan-Indian film 'RRR' is currently busy with the post-production works of the film.

After wrapping up this project, Rajamouli will take his next project with Superstar Mahesh Babu onto the sets. Senior producer KL Narayana in association with Mahesh Babu will bankroll this project. The works for the project are already in progress now.

According to the latest buzz, another leading Tollywood production house Mythri movie makers are now in talks with Rajamouli to get associated with Rajamouli for his next. Also, producers Naveen and Ravi from Mythri Movie Makers met Rajamouli and expressed their interest.

The official announcement regarding the project is yet to come out. Stay tuned to us for more information on the same.