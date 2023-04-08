Trailer for Vidudhala Part 1 is Riveting and Intriguing

Vetrimaaran's "Viduthalai Part 1" has garnered a strong response from Tamil audiences, and now the Telugu version, titled "Vidudhala Part 1," is set to release on April 15th, distributed by renowned producer Allu Aravind. The trailer for the Telugu version was launched today.

The trailer begins with a conversation among police officials about the field worker encounters, where they realize that Vijay Sethupathi's character, Perumal Master, is the head of the People's Army and eliminating him is the key to curbing their rise. Soori's character, a constable facing discrimination from his superiors, is also introduced, along with his romance with Bhavani Sri.

The trailer showcases the ideology of Vijay Sethupathi's character and suggests that the movie revolves around how Soori's character plays a crucial role in capturing Perumal. The dialogues are smartly written, and the visuals and production values are stunning, showcasing Vetrimaaran's signature style of presenting realistic tales.

With an intriguing trailer, the Telugu promotions for the movie have begun on a promising note. The film is produced by Elred Kumar under the banners of RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company, with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composing the soundtracks. It will be interesting to see how the Telugu audience receives the movie.