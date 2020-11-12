Travel Diaries: It’s Dinner Party For Mahesh Babu And His Family!!!

Finally, Mahesh Babu and his family have taken a break post lockdown and flew to Namrata Shirodkar sister Shilpa's place. A couple of days back Mahesh Babu posed along with his kids in the airport and shared the pic on his Instagram account making his fans know that he is on a vacation. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and even little Sitara are always active on social media… Thus, they are dropping adorable pics from their vacay diaries and are keeping their fans stick to their social media pages by treating them with awesome clicks. Off late, Mahesh Babu dropped the family dinner pic on his Instagram and made us know how he is enjoying the break time with his lovely family…









Wow… Handsome dad posed with his little ones and are seen in all smiles having the yummy dinner… Mahesh also wrote, "Dinner with the gang!! ♥️♥️♥️

#familytime #bonappetit".









This is another adorable pic from Mahesh Babu… Both son and father are seen having some happy times by hugging each other. Mahesh also wrote, "It's a lot more difficult to hug him now ❤️❤️❤️ Never needed a reason or a perfect time.

#TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter @gautamghattamaneni".

This post received many likes… Even Manjula Ghattamaneni and Shilpa Shirodkar shared their comments!!!

Mahesh is seen in all new look in this pic… He went with a complete clean shave and looked young going with black sunnies and modish haircut…

Namrata Shirodkar









Even Namrata also dropped a couple of dinner pics from their travel diaries… Mahesh is seen taking a selfie with her daughter and son!!! The second one shows the beautifully decorated dinner plate… So, the host of the dinner date is 'Netsu' restaurant! Namrata also wrote, "Dinner date done right

NETSU! You have my heart❤️

#traveldiaries #timeout @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni".

Sitara Ghattamaneni









Well, Sitara always stays active on social media and keeps on treating her fans with awesome pics. This time too, she shared a superb 'Mask' click' which had both her father and brother in 'Mask' avatars. She also wrote, "Hangin around with my brother and my dad!❤️❤️❣️💝😁😆".









Well, Sitara also dropped a cute pic with her aunt Shilpa and was seen happy meeting her after so many days… She also tagged Shilpa's place as the best place!!!

Happy vacation and do keep us stick to all your social media pages with all your awesome clicks!!!